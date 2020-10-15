President Trump highlighted a report Thursday that Hunter Biden received a $10 million annual fee from a Chinese businessman while his father Joseph was vice president, telling supporters in battleground North Carolina that the Democratic nominee was enriching his family while shipping U.S. jobs to China.

“These deals were made at the same time Joe Biden was letting China steal your jobs and take away your factories,” Mr. Trump told several thousand voters at an airport rally in Greenville. “If Biden is elected, the United States will be owned by China.”

Referring to the report that the payments from China to Hunter Biden were for “introductions alone,” the president quipped, “Introduce dad, and give them everything they want.”

“Joe Biden is a corrupt politician and he has been for many years,” Mr. Trump said. “The Bidens got rich while America got robbed. He and his family are crooked, and got caught.”

Mr. Trump also blasted Big Tech for censoring a story by the New York Post about the Bidens, threatening to revoke the liability protections under federal law for platforms such as Twitter and Facebook.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.