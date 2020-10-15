President Trump said Thursday that Big Tech’s censorship of an anti-Biden news story amounts to “a massive campaign contribution” to the Democratic nominee.

“It’s like a third arm, maybe a first arm, of the DNC,” Mr. Trump said on Fox Business Network, referring to actions by Twitter and Facebook. “It’s a massive campaign contribution.”

Twitter blocked the accounts of Mr. Trump’s campaign, and of White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, on Wednesday for posting a New York Post story alleging that Mr. Biden met while he was vice president with an official of a Ukrainian energy company that hired his son Hunter.

Twitter officials said the article contained hacked material and the company’s CEO, Jack Dorsey, later said his firm should have explained its action better.

The president warned he will take legal action against the social media platforms.

“It’s all going to end up in a big lawsuit, and there are things that can happen that are very severe,” he said.

“We are looking at a lot of things. When they take down Kayleigh McEnany …. When they don’t want to put up the Biden story… The whole thing is crazy.”

He claimed, “Joe Biden is a totally corrupt politician. He has been all his life.”

Asked by host Fox Business Network Stuart Varney whether the story could be a “set up,” the president replied, “I don’t know what [a] set up is. They have the guy’s laptop. Hunter is a disaster. The mainstream media doesn’t want to cover it. They put it on page A17 of the New York Times.”

