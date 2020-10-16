President Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court will be the focus of two conflicting women’s rallies Saturday afternoon in the District.

The Women’s March, which is the second this year, will center on voter encouragement and “fierce opposition to Trump and his agenda, including his attempt to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat,” according to the website. The death last month of the Supreme Court justice, a favorite of liberals, opened the seat for which Judge Barrett has been nominated. The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled a vote on her nomination for Thursday, after this week’s four days of hearings.

The first-ever March for ALL Women will hold an “I’m With Her” Rally in support of Judge Barrett. The website states the event is for those “disappointed” in the Women’s March because it “asserts all women think alike or march under one political banner (which) isn’t progress.”

The Women’s March event is scheduled to begin at noon in Freedom Plaza and will end at the National Mall. Organizers did not specify how many are expected to attend the D.C. rally, but more than 400 “sister marches” are scheduled to be held nationwide.

The first Women’s March in January 2017, held the day after President Trump’s inauguration, is estimated to have drawn more than 500,000 people. The march earlier this year was smaller in size, with an estimated 100,000 in attendance.

Parking restrictions will go into effect Saturday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and certain streets will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m, according to a Metropolitan Police Department traffic advisory.

Only 100 attendees will be permitted at the March for ALL Women which starts at 1 p.m. in front of the Supreme Court.

Masks and social distancing are required at the rallies, which will be livestreamed.

