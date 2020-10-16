Joseph R. Biden said at a campaign stop Friday the men that plotted to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were influenced by President Trump’s call earlier this year to “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!”

“When the president tweeted, ‘LIBERATE MICHIGAN!’ ‘LIBERATE MICHIGAN!’ that’s the call that was heard,” Mr. Biden said of Mr. Trump’s Tweets. “That was the dog whistle.”

Law enforcement authorities last week charged 13 men with planning to abduct Mrs. Whitmer, who has become a lead figure in the political battles over the response to the coronavirus and a favorite target of Mr. Trump.

The men were charged with terrorism, conspiracy and weapons charges.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.