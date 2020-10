Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden’s town hall scored bigger Nielsen ratings on ABC on Thursday night than President Trump’s rival event on NBC and its cable channels.

Mr. Biden’s town hall in Philadelphia averaged 13.9 million viewers. The president’s town hall in Miami, broadcast on NBC, MSNBC and CNBC, totaled 13 million viewers.

The Nielsen ratings measure only TV viewing, and don’t count livestream audiences on phones, computers and other devices.

