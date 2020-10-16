CLEVELAND (AP) - A 13-year-old boy shot and killed his mother’s fiance as the man argued with other children inside a Cleveland home, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities have not said what spurred the argument in the home or how many people were involved, but they said the 33-year-old man grabbed a 17-year-old girl by the hair and choked her during the incident. The boy grabbed a gun from a bedroom and shot the victim in the shoulder.

The man, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital but died there a short time later. No other injuries were reported in the shooting.

The teen was being held at a juvenile detention center, but his name was not released and it’s not clear if he will face any charges. Authorities have not said who owned the gun.

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.