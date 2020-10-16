A French school teacher was beheaded and the suspected terrorist who screamed “Allahu Akbar” moments prior was shot and killed by police.

A source told Le Parisien of the developing story in Conflans-Saint-Honorine: “The victim had recently given a lesson to his students on freedom of expression and had shown the caricatures of Muhammad.”

Police found the male victim around 5:30 p.m. local time, along with the suspect nearby waving a weapon.

“He was waving a gun by this time and further threatened officers,” the newspaper’s source added. “This is when he was shot dead by police. Around ten shots were heard.”

FranceNews24 also suggested that the attack was related to prophet Muhammad cartoons published in 2012 by magazine Charlie Hebdo, The Daily Mail reported.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told reporters that he was already “making his way to the scene of the attack,” the website added.

Anti-terrorist prosecutors are investigating the attack as the work of a “suspected terrorist.”

