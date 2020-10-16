HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) - A man has been hospitalized in Nevada after he was shot by Henderson police near Galleria at Sunset mall, authorities said.

Police Department Lt. John Plunkett said officers responded Thursday around 6:10 p.m. after a man reported he had escaped a kidnapping, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Officers found the car and suspect as described by the man nearby, police said, adding that the driver led officers on a 3-mile (5-kilometer) chase that ended when the driver crashed into another vehicle.

Plunkett said the man then got out of his car with a firearm in hand, and an officer shot him multiple times.

The man who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital, police said. His condition is not known. No other injuries were reported.

Plunkett said the suspect will be arrested once he’s released from the hospital.

