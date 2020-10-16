One Republican from the Show Me State has become fed up with some royal influence directed at the U.S. presidential election in its final weeks.

“Prince Harry and Megan Markle are using foreign titles to campaign against President Trump and interfere with our election. Today, I asked the British Government to put a stop to it,” tweeted Rep. Jason Smith of Missouri, who has expressed his concern in a formal letter sent to the Dame Karen Pierce, British ambassador to the U.S., on Oct 9.

Mr. Smith was particularly concerned about a TV spot featuring the royal pair urging Americans to register to vote and “reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity.”

The lawmaker says that the political opinions of the Duchess of Sussex are “thinly disguised” and that he felt the actions “represent a serious breach of the British Royal Family’s policy of political neutrality and an inappropriate act of domestic interference by one of our closest allies.”

Mr. Smith concluded his letter by suggesting the British government ensure this political commentary stops — or the duke and duchess should lose their titles and privileges. The situation doesn’t end there.

Kathy Ellis, a Democrat running against Mr. Smith in Missouri’s 8th Congressional District, was quick to seize the opportunity. She deemed Mr. Smith’s comments “wildly unacceptable” and struck back on Twitter.

“Missourians in the 8th District are dying. Their hospitals are closing. Their jobs are leaving. COVID cases are skyrocketing. Voter suppression is rampant. And THIS is what Jason Smith is worried about,” Ms. Ellis tweeted.

President Trump has already reacted to the video, which was produced in September. His words were directed at the duchess.

“I’m not a fan of hers,” Mr. Trump said at a recent press conference.

