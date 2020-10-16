Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is heaping praise on leading Michigan Democrats as he tries to flip the state back his party’s presidential win column.

Biden praised Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday as one of the nation’s best governors and said she “stands up straight and tall.” He again blasted President Donald Trump for not explicitly condemning white supremacists and far-right anarchists like the group recently arrested for plotting to kidnap Whitmer.

The former vice president also heaped praise on Sen. Gary Peters as the Democrat faces a stiff challenge from Republican John James. Democrats cannot afford to lose Peters’ seat if they hope to have a working Senate majority in January.

Biden called Peters a “go-to” lawmaker for the Obama administration when Biden was vice president.

