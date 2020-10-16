Joseph R. Biden said Friday that President Trump has gone “around the bend” with his claims that the coronavirus crisis is improving.

“He’s still living in a dream world — he keeps telling us that this virus is going to disappear like a miracle,” Mr. Biden said while campaigning in Michigan.

“He said ‘we have turned the corner,’” Mr. Biden said. “As my grandfather Finnegan might say if he were here… he’s gone around the bend. Turned the corner — my Lord. It’s not disappearing — in fact, it’s on the rise again.”

The president, meanwhile, has ratcheted up his attacks on Mr. Biden’s mental faculties, saying that the former vice president is “shot.”

Mr. Trump said this week he’s in danger of losing to the “single worst candidate in the history of presidential politics” in Mr. Biden.

“Can you imagine if you lose to a guy like this?” the president said. “Unbelievable. It’s disgusting. It’s disgraceful.”

