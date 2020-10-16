President Trump was told Friday to cease and desist by Creedence Clearwater Revival co-founder and frontman John Fogerty and stop playing his song “Fortunate Son” at reelection campaign rallies.

“I object to the President using my song, ‘Fortunate Son’ in any way for his campaign. He is using my words and my voice to portray a message that I do not endorse,” said Mr. Fogerty.

Mr. Fogerty, who formed CCR in the late 1960s and wrote most of the group’s material, said in a statement that he was issuing a cease and desist order to Mr. Trump over his 1969 anti-war anthem.

“I wrote this song because, as a veteran, I was disgusted that some people were allowed to be excluded from serving our country because they had access to political and financial privilege. I also wrote about wealthy people not paying their fair share of taxes. Mr. Trump is a prime example of both of these issues,” Mr. Fogerty, 75, said in the statement.

“The fact that Mr. Trump also fans the flames of hatred, racism and fear while rewriting recent history, is even more reason to be troubled by his use of my song,” Mr. Fogerty added.

A message request comment from the Trump campaign was not immediately returned.

