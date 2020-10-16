President Trump was told Friday to cease and desist by Creedence Clearwater Revival co-founder and frontman John Fogerty and stop playing his song “Fortunate Son” at reelection campaign rallies.

“I object to the President using my song, ‘Fortunate Son’ in any way for his campaign. He is using my words and my voice to portray a message that I do not endorse,” said Mr. Fogerty.

Mr. Fogerty, who formed CCR in the late 1960s and wrote most of the group’s material, said in a statement that he was issuing a cease and desist order to Mr. Trump over his 1969 anti-war anthem.

“I wrote this song because, as a veteran, I was disgusted that some people were allowed to be excluded from serving our country because they had access to political and financial privilege. I also wrote about wealthy people not paying their fair share of taxes. Mr. Trump is a prime example of both of these issues,” Mr. Fogerty, 75, said in the statement.

“The fact that Mr. Trump also fans the flames of hatred, racism and fear while rewriting recent history, is even more reason to be troubled by his use of my song,” Mr. Fogerty added.

A lawyer representing Mr. Fogerty sent a formal cease-and-desist order to the Trump campaign objecting to it playing “Fortunate Son” at campaign rallies, Rolling Stone magazine reported Friday.

The letter, according to Rolling Stone, claimed that continuing to play the song at events was “likely to cause confusion, mistake and deceive the public as to the affiliation, connection, sponsorship or association of President Trump by or with John Fogerty,” and that using the tune constituted “trademark infringement, unfair competition, false designation of origin and false description” in violation of federal statute.

“We therefore demand that you expeditiously abstain from playing ‘Fortunate’ son or any other song written by or connected with John Fogerty at any political campaign rallies or events, and promptly notify us that the demand has been met. This matter is of great importance to our client, and we look forward to your prompt action,” the lawyer wrote, according to Rolling Stone.

A message requesting comment from the Trump campaign was not immediately returned.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.