INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (AP) - Independence police and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are investigating the deaths of two people after a vehicle crashed into an apartment.

Independence police received a 911 call at 3:45 a.m. Friday from someone who said they heard gunfire and then saw the vehicle hit the apartment. KBI said in a news release that arriving officers found two male victims dead inside the crashed vehicle, and an injured female.

The female was flown to a hospital in Joplin, Missouri. Names of the victims have not been released.

No injuries were reported among apartment residents. Authorities urged anyone with information to contact KBI or Independence police.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.