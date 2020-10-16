Count Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan among the GOP voters that just couldn’t stomach the idea of voting for the leader of his party.

Mr. Hogan told The Washington Post he wrote in his dream choice for 2020: former President Ronald Reagan.

The Republican governor has been critical of President Trump, saying among other things that he didn’t take the threat of the coronavirus seriously enough early on.

Mr. Hogan is thought to be considering a White House run of his own in 2024.

