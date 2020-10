Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden has “Magic” on his side.

Hall of Fame basketball player Earvin “Magic” Johnson is traveling to Michigan this weekend to campaign on behalf of Mr. Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala D. Harris.

Mr. Johnson was born in Lansing, where he plans to participate in a get-out-the-vote event.

He also plans to lead a “Shop Talk” roundtable focused on the importance of voting for Black men.

