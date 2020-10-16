BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) - A Bremerton man was arrested and charged in federal court after authorities believe he set fire to a Seattle police car during a May 30 protest in downtown Seattle that turned destructive following the police killing of George Floyd, authorities said.

Tyre Wayne Means, Jr., 25, is facing multiple counts of arson charges and possession of a stolen firearm related to taking a rifle out of another vehicle, the Kitsap Sun reported.

Investigators said a man they believe to be Means was seen using a flaming paper towel to start a fire in a “heavily damaged” police car and trying to run away after taking a rifle from a different police car.

Means is simultaneously awaiting trial scheduled for Nov. 16 in Kitsap County Superior Court for a 2018 burglary charge stemming from a prior domestic violence conviction.

The U.S. attorney’s office announced Thursday that Means was arrested in Bremerton when he checked in with his state Department of Corrections officer.

Means posted bail after his arrest for a May 2018 incident where he was found in the home of a woman he had been convicted of assaulting. He then missed a court date, authorities said.

Kitsap County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Bassett then released Means without bail, according to court documents. Federal prosecutors allege Means was at the protest less than a month later.

Means’ lawyer in the federal case, David Hammerstad, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Prosecutors told the judge they want Means to remain in custody but Hammerstad sought his release. A detention hearing was set for Friday.

