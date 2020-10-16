Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday announced outdoor sporting and entertainment venues that can accommodate 2,500 or more people can allow 10% of the maximum capacity.

“With our key health metrics low and stable, we are taking steps to allow more spectators, including fans of the Baltimore Ravens and the Washington Football Team, to safely attend games in the stands,” said Mr. Hogan in a press release.

Under the new order, outdoor sport and entertainment sites with a capacity of 2,500 or less can permit 50% of the maximum capacity.

Face coverings must be worn and social distancing is required at the venues. Gatherings in parking lots, common spaces, and any space within 1,000 feet of the site are prohibited.

Maryland has reported 134,329 total coronavirus cases and 3,887 deaths as of Friday afternoon.

