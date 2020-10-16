Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett “one of the most impressive nominees” he has seen come before his chamber, noting the full Senate will take up her nomination after the committee vote, which is slated for Oct. 22.

“Judge Amy Coney Barrett exhibited every bit of the intellectual brilliance, legal expertise and open-minded judicial temperament that our nation needs on the Supreme Court,” the Kentucky Republican said on Friday.

He took a jab at Democratic colleagues, who he said declared early on they’d vote against Judge Barrett, but couldn’t lay a glove on her qualifications during the four days of hearings.

“Democrats just recited the same hysterical policy predictions they have recycled for every nominee from every Republican president for half a century,” the majority leader said.

Democrats peppered Judge Barrett with questions about whether she would roll back civil rights and women’s right to abortion.

They also argued she would strike down Obamacare, as the individual mandate comes before the justices in a case on Nov. 10.

