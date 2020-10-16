Two sailors are in isolation after they were infected with the coronavirus while aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt, U.S. Navy officials confirmed on Friday.

The sailors, who have not been identified, tested positive for COVID-19 while the San Diego-based aircraft carrier was conducting routine training operations at sea.

“The sailors self-reported after experiencing symptoms, received medical treatment and were transported off the ship for isolation,” Commander Zachary Harrell, a spokesman for Commander Naval Air Forces, said in a statement to The Washington Times. He added that contract tracing aboard the aircraft carrier has already been completed.

The crew of the Theodore Roosevelt is “aggressively” applying all mitigation efforts while following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in order to protect the crew.

The carrier continues to “identify and eliminate” any of the virus’ potential vectors, Navy officials said.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt spent several months docked in Guam over the summer after more than 1,000 sailors aboard the ship were infected in the pandemic. One of the crew members, Chief Petty Officer Charles Thacker, 41, died from COVID-19 complications.

The case caused a firestorm after the Roosevelt’s former commanding officer, Capt. Brett Crozier, wrote a letter pleading for help that was later leaked to the press. He was fired by then-acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly, who offered his own resignation after visiting the aircraft carrier days later and making a profanity laced speech that berated the ship’s former captain.

