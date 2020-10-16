BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A 2-year-old girl who was shot in a spree of violence in Louisiana’s capital city has died, and a man has been arrested and charged in her killing, authorities said.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul announced the toddler’s death at a news conference Friday. He said Kendrick Myles, 41, was taken into custody earlier in the day and charged with first-degree murder and several other offenses.

Paul said the crimes began around 8 p.m. Thursday when Myles kidnapped a 9-year-old boy, who was later released unharmed during Myles’ arrest.

Police spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely Jr. said the boy was Myles’ nephew, and had remained with Myles for the rest of the crime spree, The Advocate reported.

Paul said Myles, after the kidnapping, drove to another home, forced his way inside and shot a man in the hand. The man identified Myles as the shooter and described him as a family member, according to the chief.

Myles then drove to a third residence and fired multiple shots, striking the 2-year-old girl, Paul said. The child was taken to the hospital and later died. It was unclear whether the girl was related to Myles.

Shortly before 10 p.m., Paul said, officers responded to a fourth incident in which Myles and another relative exchanged gunfire. No one was hurt in that shooting.

The 9-year-old boy remained with Myles until he was arrested around 2:45 a.m., and neither Myles nor responding officers fired their weapons when he was taken into custody, the newspaper reported.

Myles is also charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, home invasion and being a fugitive from the Baton Rouge Fire Department for an arson investigation.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said it is charging him with kidnapping.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Myles has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.