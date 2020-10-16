Sen. Ron Johnson late Thursday called on the FBI to “come clean” about whether it was in possession of a laptop reportedly containing emails by Hunter Biden.

The laptop reportedly included emails revealing that Mr. Biden introduced his father, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, to a top executive at Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings. That meeting allegedly happened less than a year before Mr. Biden pressured Ukrainian officials to fire the prosecutor investigating the company.

The FBI seized the laptop and a hard drive through a grand jury subpoena in December 2019, according to the New York Post. The FBI has refused to confirm or deny the report.

But Mr. Johnson, Wisconsin Republican, said the FBI’s response wasn’t good enough. He said the bureau must explain whether they received the laptop and if they took steps to verify the authenticity of the emails and photos allegedly found it.

“This is important information the American people need to sort through,” he said in an interview with Fox News Channel’s Martha MacCallum. “This isn’t a normal criminal investigation. This is wrongdoing in the political realm and the American people need to know the truth.”

“If the FBI just sat on this computer and did nothing with it, they need to explain to us why and they need to explain to us what they did with this,” he continued.

