President Trump on Friday slammed Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, one of the most endangered GOP incumbents, saying she is “not worth the work” of trying to persuade her to vote for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

“There is a nasty rumor out there that @SenatorCollins of Maine will not be supporting our great United States Supreme Court Nominee,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “Well, she didn’t support Healthcare or my opening up 5000 square miles of Ocean to Maine, so why should this be any different. Not worth the work!”

Ms. Collins has said she would vote against Judge Barrett’s appointment due to the timing of the nomination close to Election Day, not because she opposes the nominee’s qualifications.

The four-term senator is trailing Democratic Maine state House Speaker Sara Gideon consistently in polls.

