President Trump called White House aide Hope Hicks, recently recovered from COVID-19 like her boss, to the campaign stage in Florida on Friday.

At a rally in Ocala, the president beckoned the 31-year-old Ms. Hicks, who normally stays behind the scenes, until she came up to the podium with him.

“We can share a microphone now!” she said, in an apparent reference to both of them having had the illness. “Thank you all so much, and thank you, President Trump.”

Then she said, “I have stage fright,” and left the stage.

Ms. Hicks, was diagnosed with the illness just days before the president tested positive on Oct. 1.

