President Trump on Friday called Joe Biden and son Hunter “a crime family,” and the president’s supporters in Florida began chanting, “Lock him up!”

“It’s an organized crime family, as far as I’m concerned,” the president said at an event aimed at seniors in Fort Myers, Florida.

Referring to reports of Hunter Biden having reaped millions in foreign payments while his father was vice president, Mr. Trump said “Hunter Biden is a middleman.”

“Hunter made no money until his father became vice president, now he’s like a vacuum cleaner,” the president said. “It’s a shame.”

Later at a campaign rally in Ocala, the president referred again to reports of Hunter Biden receiving $10 million annually from a wealthy Chinese businessman while his father was vice president.

“This week we learned from newly released emails that Joe Biden has been blatantly lying about his involvement in his son’s corrupt business dealings,” Mr. Trump said. “Hunter made a deal with a wealthy Chinese business magnate for $10 million a year for introductions alone — he just wanted $10 million for introductions. There’s a guy that got thrown out of the military, had no job, as soon as his father became vice president, he became a vacuum cleaner for the family.”

The crowd of several thousand began chanting, “Lock him up! Lock him up!”

Mr. Trump told his supporters, “The Biden family is a criminal enterprise and you know it, and so do I. In fact, they sort of make ‘crooked’ Hillary Clinton look like amateur hour.”

Mr. Biden, campaigning in Michigan, said the president “revels in division and chaos.”

“He’ll do anything to distract us from focusing on his failures [on coronavirus],” Mr. Biden said.

