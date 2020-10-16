President Trump said Friday the haters won’t beat him.

Speaking at an airport rally in Ocala, Florida, the president told thousands of supporters that Democratic voters primarily are motivated by the desire to deny him a second term, rather than to support Democratic nominee Joseph R. Biden.

“We have a little bigger base, but he’s got a base with zero enthusiasm, zero,” Mr. Trump said. “The only enthusiasm they have is to beat us. And you know what that’s called —negative enthusiasm. Typically it never wins.”

He joked, “We’ll find out — it better not. We’re going to have a big victory.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.