President Trump told supporters Friday he’s not afraid of former President Barack Obama campaigning for Democrat Joseph R. Biden because “they did a lousy job” in eight years in office.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Ocala, Florida, Mr. Trump recounted how an adviser recently told him with concern that Mr. Obama was coming out on the campaign trail for Mr. Biden.

“I said, ‘Well, you know he campaigned harder than Hillary [Clinton] last time. So why do we care?’” Mr. Trump said. “I said, ‘Is that good or bad?’ I think it’s a good thing, because you know they did a lousy job, and I wouldn’t be president of the United States if they did a good job. I probably wouldn’t have run.”

He said, “They did a lousy job and that’s why I’m your president.”

The president noted that Black unemployment has been lower during his presidency, before the pandemic, than it was during Mr. Obama’s time in office.

Mr. Trump also claimed that Mr. Obama was slow to endorse Mr. Biden.

