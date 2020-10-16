Turkey has test-fired its Russian-made air defense system, which they acquired last year over the strenuous objections of the United States.

The Associated Press reported that Turkey’s military fired the Russian S-400 air defense missile in the Black Sea province of Sinop. A Turkish news channel, considered to be close with leaders in Ankara, obtained amateur video that reportedly showed a missile’s contrail shooting into the sky.

Turkish military and government officials declined to comment on the reports, according to the AP.

Turkey’s decision to purchase the $2.5 billion Russian system resulted in them being shut out of the program to purchase the U.S. built F-35 Lightning II fighter jet.

NATO officials said the S-400 cannot be integrated into their air and missile defense system. Bradley Bowman, senior director on Military and Political Power at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies said the U.S. was correct to evict Turkey from the F-35 program.

“But that step is not enough. At this point, to not impose the necessary sanctions would be national security malpractice,” Mr. Bowman said in a statement. “It would leave many foreign observers with the impression that Washington does not back up its words with actions.”

Turkish officials have said they were forced to purchase the S-400 because Washington refused to sell them the U.S. Patriot missile system.

“It also argues that it’s Turkey’s sovereign right to buy the system it wants,” according to Reuters.

It might be time for the U.S. to dust off contingency plans for moving U.S. personnel out of Turkey’s Incirlik Air Base, Mr. Bowman said.

“This is not how a NATO ally should behave. An ally should not buy an air defense system from the preeminent threat to the alliance,” he said. “Ankara may be a NATO ally but it has not acted like one throughout this process with the S-400.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.