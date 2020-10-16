Attorney General William P. Barr on Friday lambasted the national media, saying organizations push false anti-police narratives and seize on a handful of incidents to portray law enforcement as “bastards.”

Speaking in New Orleans at an annual police chiefs conference, Mr. Barrr railed against the media’s coverage, accusing the press of “hyperventilating” when the police shoot an unarmed citizen.

He said a “deceitful national media” is seizing “upon relatively few incidents to scapegoat police as a whole and cultivate a false narrative that our police are systemically evil.”

Mr. Barr continued his strong attacks on the media, saying they support the “throwing of bricks and rocks at our police officers” and promote anti-police rhetoric like “police are bastards” and “they should be fried in a pan like bacon.”

“America is fortunate to have the professional police leaders and departments today despite the constant propaganda of the media. The American people recognize that,” he said.

Mr. Barr said the media has unfairly concealed the risks posed to officers in its coverage of police shootings.

For example, he accused the media of “hyperventilating” when police shoot a suspect with a knife, “but ignore that that poses a mortal danger to the officer.”

“[The] press frequently seizes on the fact of how many shots are fired. But officers are trained to fire until they see the threat eliminated,” he said.

Mr. Barr spoke at the Major Cities Chiefs Association, an organization that represents police chiefs and sheriffs of the 78 largest law enforcement agencies in the United States and Canada.

He referred to those seeking to defund police departments as “the soft-on-crime crowd,” adding that community police won’t work without a strong criminal justice system that puts criminals behind bars.

“The foundation has to be safety,” he said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.