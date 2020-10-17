GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Three adults are facing multiple charges in connection with shots fired at a detective and an FBI agent in a North Carolina city, police said Saturday.

Police have said the detective and the agent were conducting an investigation in the vicinity of the Pitt Greenville Airport on Friday when they were fired upon from a passing car. According to police, neither person was hurt and a weapon was recovered.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, which is handling the investigation, said in a news release Saturday that six people were inside the suspect vehicle. In addition to the three adults charged, detectives have referred three juveniles to the juvenile justice system for unspecified charges.

The adults facing two charges each of attempted first-degree murder and assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm are: Theodore Devon Dunn, 19, of Greenville; Willard Lee Acklin Jr., 20, of Greenville; and Ikeviaun Quamonn Johnson, 20, of Greenville.

Each was booked under a $3,500,000 secured bond, according to the sheriff’s office. It wasn’t immediately clear if they had attorneys who could comment on their behalf.

The news release said the investigation was ongoing and additional charges were possible.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.