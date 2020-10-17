The FBI is investigating whether recently published emails purportedly obtained from a laptop owned by Hunter Biden are part of a Russian disinformation campaign, several outlets reported Friday.

Citing unnamed sources, The Associated Press and CNN each reported that the FBI is examining whether the emails released by the New York Post are connected to a Russian disinformation operation.

NBC News first reported about the probe on Thursday. It said authorities were investigating whether the emails are linked to a “foreign intelligence operation” without singling out Russia, however.

The Post began publishing the emails on Wednesday and said they originated on a laptop belonging to the son of Democratic presidential candidate Joseph R. Biden that was abandoned at a repair shop.

Rudolph W. Giuliani, President Trump’s personal lawyer, obtained a copy of the laptop’s contents and recently shared it with the Post with under a month left in his client’s reelection campaign, according to the outlet.

“This is Hunter Biden’s emails, texts, and really the photographs will shock the hell out of you,” Mr. Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, asserted on Fox News early Friday morning.

Pressed by a campaign reporter Friday about the Post’s articles on his son, the White House hopeful and former vice president said: “I have no response, it’s another smear campaign.”

U.S. intelligence officials have previously stated publicly that Russia is assessed to be interfering in next month’s presidential election in a bid to “denigrate” Mr. Trump’s rival in the race.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

