Rep. Adam B. Schiff accused his Republican challenger Saturday of trafficking in anti-Semitic smears for promoting a bogus claim about the Democratic congressman and George Soros.

Mr. Schiff called out congressional hopeful Eric Early on Twitter after the GOP candidate used his account on the platform to promote a conspiracy theory involving the incumbent.

The longtime representative for California’s 28th Congressional District also connected his rival’s actions to another Republican running for office next month: President Trump.

Mr. Schiff was reacting to a post Mr. Early recently shared on Twitter which claimed the congressman is related to Mr. Soros, a Jewish billionaire known for backing liberal causes.

The social media post Mr. Early shared on Twitter included an image suggesting the son of Mr. Soros is married to the sister of Mr. Schiff, who was raised in a Jewish family.

Mr. Schiff does not have a sister and is not related to Mr. Soros, the congressman clarified on Twitter, adding claims to the contrary are a “well-circulated anti-Semitic lie.”

“Trump may lose in 17 days. But the Republican Party’s willingness to traffic in bigotry and hate has caused lasting damage,” Mr. Schiff added.

A message requesting comment from the Early campaign was not immediately answered over the weekend.

Mr. Schiff, the chairman of the powerful House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, has represented California in the House of Representatives since 2001.

He is likely to be reelected next month by voters in the predominately Democratic district, which includes parts of the Los Angeles region including West Hollywood and Burbank.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.