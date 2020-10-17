Border Patrol agents found four young illegal immigrant children abandoned on the banks of the Rio Grande near Brownsville, Texas, Saturday morning, after they were smuggled across then left there by their guide.

The children — ages four, five, six and seven — were wet and shivering from cold, but otherwise unharmed, agents said. They were given dry clothes and food.

An agent monitoring border video surveillance spotted the group when it reached the U.S. side of the border, then watched as a lone person rafted back to Mexico.

Agents responded to the site and found the children, two sets of siblings, one from Honduras and the other from Guatemala.

Someone had written their names and phone numbers of contacts in the U.S. on their clothing.

That’s a common tactic for parents and smugglers who, counting on lax American immigration policies, know the U.S. government will often complete the smuggling attempt by delivering the children to the persons whose names were written on the children’s clothing.

Customs and Border Protection didn’t say what will happen in this case, though because of coronavirus restrictions many illegal immigrants are able to be quickly expelled.

