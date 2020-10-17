HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) - The person suspected of shooting and killing a 17-year-old Liberty High School student last week turned himself in Friday, according to the Hillsboro Police Department.

The name of the suspect, a juvenile, was not released.

Adrian Bucio-Rodriquez died Friday, Oct. 9 after being shot in a Hillsboro neighborhood near J.W. Poynter Middle School. Another person was injured. The suspect faces charges of murder and attempted murder. Hillsboro police provided no other details Friday.

Bucio-Rodriquez’s mother, Veronica, was notified of the arrest during her son’s funeral Friday, Bucio-Rodriquez’s aunt Elisa Anguiano told KATU. Anguiano said Veronica broke down in tears upon “hearing this wonderful news.”

Anguiano released a statement from the family.

“We are so happy that the suspect is arrested and charged. We want to thank the people in the communities that came forward with information to help this case. Although this doesn’t take away the pain it is the news that was needed. We will continue to pray as we move forward to receive the rightful Justice that Adrian deserves.

“Also we would like for the remaining people that were there to be arrested as well as for the gun owner to take responsibility.”

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.