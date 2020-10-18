None other than The New York Times has taken notice of a media force to be reckoned with.

“Talk radio is turning millions of Americans into conservatives. The medium is at the heart of Trumpism,” writes Paul Matzko, author of “The Radio Right: How a Band of Broadcasters Took on the Federal Government and Built the Modern Conservative Movement.”

He cites syndicated host Rush Limbaugh, of course.

But let’s address the gargantuan radio audience itself. According to Talkers.com — an industry source — Mr. Limbaugh has the largest audience of all, with 15.5 million listeners. Sean Hannity is in second place, followed by Dave Ramsey, Mark Levin and Glenn Beck. Collectively, these gents draw in 66 million listeners. And that’s just the top five.

“Talk radio may face an aging audience, a decline in ad revenue and competition from new mass media forms like podcasts, but there are still millions of Americans whose politics are shaped by what they listen to on talk radio all day, every day,” says Mr. Matzko.

“Fox News gets more of the attention for shaping conservative opinion and for its influence on the Trump administration, but we shouldn’t overlook the power of conservative talk radio,” he continues.

“The typical major talk radio show is produced every weekday and runs three hours, so just the top 15 shows are putting out around 45 hours of content every day. Even setting aside hundreds of additional local shows, the dedicated fan can listen to nothing but conservative talk radio all day, every day of the week, and never catch up,” notes Mr. Matzko.

Nielsen Media Research, meanwhile, offers the particulars in a recent analysis of public media habits. According to Nielsen’s audience measurement data, adults spend 5 hours and 51 minutes with TV-connected devices each week.

“While that’s nothing to thumb your nose at, it’s dwarfed by the amount of time Americans spend with traditional radio, the proverbial patriarch of the media industry. In fact, radio commands nearly 12 hours (11 hours, 51 minutes) of our weekly media diets,” Nielsen said.

“The news/talk format remains the most popular genre on the radio — a designation it’s held for nearly a decade,” the industry group advised.

THE RALLY STRATEGY CONTINUES

President Trump is duplicating the 2016 action-backed strategy which kept him on campaign trail with an unmatched zeal. On Sunday, the president was in Carson City, Nevada. On Monday he will be in the cities of Prescott and Tucson, Arizona. Tuesday finds Mr. Trump in Erie, Pennsylvania; on Wednesday, it’s Gastonia, North Carolina.

Also on the road at the same time, with nine rallies between them: Vice President Mike Pence, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump. They will appear in Maine, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and New Hampshire.

YEAR OF THE BLACK GOP RENAISSANCE

“Twenty-seven Black Republican candidates are running for Congress this election, and that is a good thing for the Republican Party, our political system, and our entire country,” writes Republican strategist Paris Dennard, in an essay for Real Clear Politics.

He has declared that 2020 is the “Year of the GOP Black Renaissance,” and credits President Trump for this phenomenon.

“The following Black candidates are standing up for their values, standing up for their families, and deserve to be heard and not silenced or canceled because they are not running as radical liberals: Tamika Hamilton, Ronda Baldwin-Kennedy, Errol Webber, Aja Smith, and Joe Collins in California; Casper Stockham in Colorado; Byron Donalds, Carla Spalding, Vennia Francois, and Lavern Spicer in Florida; Angela Stanton-King in Georgia; Philanise White and Craig Cameron in Illinois; Rayla Campbell in Massachusetts; Kimberly Klacik in Maryland; John James in Michigan; Kendall Qualls and Lacy Johnson in Minnesota; Billy Prempeh in New Jersey; Laverne Gore in Ohio; Kathy Barnette in Pennsylvania; Charlotte Bergmann in Tennessee; Wesley Hunt, Wendell Champion, and Tre Pennie in Texas; Burgess Owens in Utah; and Leon Benjamin in Virginia,” Mr. Dennard says.

“This election, political elites will be reminded that the Republican Party is the original home of Black Americans and Black Republican congressmen. Remember, the first Black American to serve in the U.S. Senate was a Republican, Sen. Hiram Revels of Mississippi. From 1870 to 1935, the Black men who served in the House of Representatives were all Republicans,” Mr. Dennard concludes.

WESTERN CONSERVATIVES VOUCH FOR TRUMP

The annual Western Conservative Summit — the largest gathering of western-state conservatives in the nation — conducted a presidential straw poll of attendees at a virtual gathering on Oct. 10, The poll of 800 respondents found that 98% backed President Trump’s reelection. Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden won 1% approval.

What does this select demographic care about?

“From most important to least, respondents said these issues would affect their vote for president: Supreme Court appointments (90%), the economy (90%), violent crime (72%), abortion (69%), gun policy (67%), foreign policy (64%), health care (49%), the COVID-19 pandemic (30%), racial inequality (15%), and climate change (6%),” the poll said.

POLL DU JOUR

⦁ 16% of registered U.S. voters would want to get a COVID-19 vaccination “as soon as a vaccine is available”; 14% of Republicans, 14% of independents and 18% of Democrats agree.

⦁ 46% would want to be vaccinated “after waiting and seeing what happens when others take it”; 39% of Republicans, 44% of independents and 53% of Democrats agree.

⦁ 26% overall “never” want to get the vaccine; 34% of Republicans, 27% of independents and 20% of Democrats agree.

⦁ 12% are not sure: 13% of Republicans, 15% of independents and 8% of Democrats agree.

Source: A Yahoo/YouGov poll of 1,525 registered U.S. voters conducted Oct. 9-11.

