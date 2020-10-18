RENO, Nev. — President Trump said Sunday that he thinks House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is “coming along” with the White House’s push for a new coronavirus stimulus package.

And Mr. Trump said he thinks Republican lawmakers will go along with the proposed aid.

“We’re talking about it,” Mr. Trump told reporters while campaigning in Nevada. “I think Nancy Pelosi maybe is coming along, we’ll find out.”

Mrs. Pelosi said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that she is giving the administration 48 hours to reach an agreement, if the administration wants to approve a package before Election Day.

The president said again that he wants “to do it at a bigger number than she wants.” Mrs. Pelosi has been seeking a package of roughly $2.2 trillion.

“That doesn’t mean all the Republicans agree with me, but I think they will in the end if she would go along, I think they would too, on stimulus,” the president said. “So we’ll see what happens.”

• Dave Boyer contributed to this report.

