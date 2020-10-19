Rap star 50 Cent is backing President Trump, apparently over Joseph R. Biden’s plan to make him 20 Cent.

The musician delivered the endorsement Monday on Instagram in apparent shock at learning about the Democratic tax plan.

He posted a screengrabbed photo of a CNBC report noting what Mr. Biden’s proposals would make the complete tax burdens in various states. In New York City, it’d be 62%.

“What the f—! (Vote for Trump),” wrote 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson.

He added that he’d leave New York over such taxation — 50 Cent famously got rich without having to die trying — and said other issues didn’t matter.

“I’m out, f— New York,” he wrote in all capital letters in a post also laced with emojis.

“I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people. 62%. are you out of ya f—ing mind,” he concluded.

At least one prominent conservative quickly welcomed 50 Cent to the tycoon-turned-president’s team.

“Welcome to the Trump Train!” replied Tomi Lahren.

