The Census Bureau is rushing to finish the final 2020 tally of Americans “as close to” the end-of-year deadline as possible, after reaching 99.98% of all households, officials announced Monday.

Louisiana lagged behind, but every other state saw 99.9% of its homes counted.

“The 2020 Census faced challenges like no other decennial census in living memory,” said Commerce Secretary Wilbur L. Ross, Jr. “Achieving these metrics in the face of severe weather events and a global pandemic is a testament to the determination and ingenuity of the hundreds of thousands of dedicated women and men who worked on the 2020 Census.”

The counting was supposed to end on Sept. 30 but a court ordered it extended through the end of October. But the Supreme Court stayed that ruling, and the census stopped counting people at midnight Thursday.

Now the bureau must process the data and produce the final count of Americans, and the count by state.

The law calls for that to happen by Dec. 31, but the bureau suggested that would slip. Census Director Steven Dillingham said they would try to complete the numbers “as close” as possible.

