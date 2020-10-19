A Christian school has sued Oregon Gov. Kate Brown over a policy that allows small public schools — but not religious ones — to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic, saying the policy violates its religious liberty.

Hermiston Christian School filed the lawsuit Friday in federal court in Pendleton, Oregon. It accuses Ms. Brown and other state officials of violating its right to free exercise of religion.

Specifically, the complaint objects to a part of the Oregon education agency’s guidance that allows only public schools with low community spread in the surrounding county and with fewer than 75 students to open for in-person learning.

Hermiston Christian School enrolls fewer than 75 students. It calls the reopening guidance a double-standard against religious schools.

A spokeswoman for Ms. Brown did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

