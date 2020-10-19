D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Monday a new coronavirus contact tracing tool for smartphone users.

Beginning Tuesday, residents with iPhone or Android smartphones will receive a push notification asking them to opt into exposure notifications for D.C. COVID Alert Notice (CAN).

If enabled, a users’ phone will “regularly” emit a random Bluetooth key beacon that can be picked up by other phones. The keys will be stored, and if a user reports through the system that they tested positive for the virus, other users will be notified if they were near that person.

Users also can choose to share personal information that will be used solely for public health purposes, such as a phone number for a follow-up by a contact tracer, authorities said.

The CAN system was created by Apple and Google.

