With seniors becoming a key voting block in November, Senate Democrats are warning them of the potential damage Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett could do to Social Security, Medicare and the Affordable Care Act.

Sen. Sherrod Brown, Ohio Democrat, and Sen. Ron Wyden, Oregon Democrat, told reporters Monday Judge Barrett’s confirmation to the high court ahead of a case scheduled for Nov. 10 concerning the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate is alarming for seniors.

The Democrats said the president’s nominee also refused to answer questions during her confirmation hearing last week about if Medicare and Social Security are constitutional programs.

“Seniors will lose the free preventive services they rely on,” Mr. Brown said, suggesting if the ACA is overturned, seniors cannot easily obtain blood pressure screenings and mammograms.

“They can find time to jam through a special interest Supreme Court nominee who in the midst of a pandemic will undoubtedly take away health insurance,” Mr. Brown said, referring to Senate Republicans.

Mr. Wyden said seniors will also lose savings that the ACA provides on medications.

One of the major issues during last week’s hearing was an article Judge Barrett authored critical of Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr.’ decision in 2012 upholding the Affordable Care Act as a tax.

Republicans, though, have said her opinion at the time was academic, as she was a law professor at the University of Notre Dame.

They argue Democrats can’t assume she will vote against the law in the Nov. 10 case since it deals with a different legal issue related to the healthcare law.

“We should be protecting preexisting conditions and expanding competition, expanding options, and lowering premiums. This body will continue to debate that. But Judge Barrett will not be the decision maker on what the appropriate approach to health care is as a policy matter,” said Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas Republican, during last week’s hearings.

