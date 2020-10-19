Could Joseph R. Biden’s face-to-face debate with President Trump on Thursday be weighing heavily on his mind? That could very well be so. The Associated Press offers a very telling description of the Democratic nominee’s schedule at the moment.

Mr. Biden taped a single interview in Wilmington, Delaware with CBS on Monday. And that’s that for the White House hopeful. The chat with this friendly network remains “the only thing on his light, pre-debate public schedule this week,” the AP pointed out.

“The Democratic nominee’s motorcade rolled shortly after noon on Monday from his home in Wilmington, Delaware, to the Queen, a downtown theater where his campaign has built a makeshift studio and stage for its candidate to hold virtual events, as well as some speeches and press conferences in person. Biden was taping an interview with ‘60 Minutes,’” the news agency said.

He took no questions.

“Biden has nothing else on his public schedule this week except Thursday night’s debate in Nashville, Tennessee. His campaign says he plans to use the bulk of the remaining time preparing for the second and final time he is scheduled to face off with President Trump before Election Day,” the AP advised.

And Mr. Biden’s rival? On Monday, Mr. Trump appeared in the Arizona cities of Prescott and Tucson. On Tuesday, he’ll be in Erie, Pennsylvania; on Wednesday, it’s Gastonia, North Carolina.

“Biden leads Trump. So did Hillary Clinton. For Democrats, it’s a worrisome campaign deja vu,” notes The Washington Post.

The news organization has taken note of the many polls which are now delivering “feel-good boosts” for Joseph R. Biden.

“But then the partisans remember they have been here before, four years ago this week. The conflicting emotions can be overwhelming,” the Post said, quoting one local official in Pennsylvania who was overwhelmed by “unbridled optimism and sheer dread.”

A BOOK FOR SHERIFF JOE

Of course you remember Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who served as sheriff of Maricopa County, Arizona, from 1993 to 2016. He has a new book arriving Tuesday titled “Sheriff Joe Arpaio: An American Legend” which details his law-and-order mentality, his fight against illegal immigration and “his controversial pursuit of the truth behind President Obama’s birth certificate” — this according to publisher Defiant Press & Publishing.

“Arpaio is a hero to many across the U.S. — a living, breathing, John Wayne cowboy lawman — a folk hero who says he has been unfairly smeared by his enemies including politicians and media outlets for his colorful but effective tough-on-crime tactics,” the publisher adds.

The book’s foreword is from conservative rock star Ted Nugent.

Mr. Arpaio — now 88 — is also an Army vet and 25-year veteran of the Drug Enforcement Administration who won considerable praise — and a pardon for a 2017 charge of contempt of court — from President Trump.

THE GHOST VOTERS

Tracking voter fraud is an intricate procedure. Some attempt it anyway. Judicial Watch has released a comparison study of Census Bureau population statistics and state registration data to reveal a notable disparity.

The study found that 352 U.S. counties in 29 states managed to have 1.8 million more registered voters than eligible voting-age citizens.

“In other words, the registration rates of those counties exceeded 100% of eligible voters. The study found eight states showing state-wide registration rates exceeding 100%: Alaska, Colorado, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, Rhode Island, and Vermont,” reports Tom Fitton, president of the watchdog group.

“The new study of excess, or ‘ghost’ voters highlights the recklessness of mailing blindly ballots and ballot applications to voter registration lists. Dirty voting rolls can mean dirty elections,” Mr. Fitton notes.

THE OTHER KIND OF GHOSTING

President Trump’s fans are less likely than Joseph R. Biden voters to stop communicating with someone over politics, according to the Pew Research Center.

“Overall, about 4-in-10 Americans say they have stopped talking to someone because of something they said (42% have, and 58% say they have not done this). Biden supporters are more likely to do this — 54% of registered voters who support Biden say they have stopped talking to someone about political and election news because of something they said, compared with 37% of Trump supporters,” the pollster says.

See related numbers, and the poll’s particulars, in the Poll du Jour at columns end.

METICULOUS HISTORY PAYS OFF

Among other books, presidential historian Craig Shirley has already penned four biographies of Ronald Reagan. His 2019 book “Mary Ball Washington: The Untold Story of George Washington’s Mother” now has won the author a “People’s Choice Award” in the 23rd annual Library of Virginia Literary Award Ceremony, which honors the Commonwealth’s authors.

“Mr. Shirley’s work was the first major biography of a lesser known subject, and offered new insights into our first president and America’s original first family as well,” the organization advised.

“Mary has been unfairly maligned by history. She was a single mother raising five children in a century harsh to women. Mary was tough because she had to be tough. Along the way researching and writing this book, I came to understand and appreciate what she went through and how she was able to raise such a noble, heroic and important man,” Mr. Shirley said, upon winning the recognition.

POLL DU JOUR

• 48% of U.S. adults plan to watch presidential election results “very closely” after polls close on Election Day; 59% of registered voters who support President Trump and 62% of registered voters who support Democratic nominee Joseph R. Biden agree.

• 32% of adults will follow then results “fairly closely”; 30% of registered Trump supporters and 28% of registered Biden supporters agree.

• 13% of adults will follow “not too closely”; 8% of registered Trump supporters and 8% of registered Biden supporters agree.

• 6% will follow “not at all closely”; 3% of Trump supporters and 2% of Biden supporters agree.

Source: A Pew Research Center poll of 10,059 U.S. adults conducted Oct. 6-12.

