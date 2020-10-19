Memo to Zoom callers: Before unzipping your pants, make sure the camera is turned off.

New Yorker writer Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended from the magazine and taken leave from CNN, where he works as chief legal analyst, for exposing himself during a Zoom call last week between members of the New Yorker staff and WNYC, according to Vice Motherboard.

“I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera. I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers,” Mr. Toobin told the website.

Why did he do it? “I believed I was not visible on Zoom,” he said. “I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video.”

The phrase “Zoom Dick” was trending Monday afternoon on Twitter as word raced through the media universe.

Jeffrey Toobin suspended by New Yorker for pulling his dick out on work call, says he did not realize camera was onhttps://t.co/IYEjiAB6g5 — Jason Koebler (@jason_koebler) October 19, 2020

New Yorker spokesperson Natalie Raabe told Vice that “Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended while we investigate the matter.”

In a statement, CNN said “Jeff Toobin has asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue, which we have granted.”

A former associate counsel with the Justice Department, Mr. Toobin wrote “True Crimes and Misdemeanors: The Investigation of Donald Trump,” which was released in August.

