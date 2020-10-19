The Justice Department on Monday unsealed criminal charges against six members of the infamous Russian hacking group that stole emails from the Democratic National Committee in 2016, accusing them of launching cyber attacks on countries deemed a threat by the Russian government.

The hackers in Russia’s GRU Unit 7455 are responsible for some of the most infamous cyberattacks in history, causing billions of dollars in damage, the Justice Department said.

Prosecutors say the hackers are responsible for destructive malware attacks against the Ukrainian government in 2015 and 2016; the French elections in 2017, the creation of the NotPetya malware which targeted hospitals and other medical businesses in the United States, and cyber attacks disrupting the 2018 Winter Olympics in China.

No charges have been filed against the hackers for their role in hacking the DNC’s emails, but Justice Department officials have previously linked GRU 7455 to the attack.

“No country has weaponized its cyber capabilities as maliciously or irresponsibly as Russia, wantonly causing unprecedented damage to pursue small tactical advantages and to satisfy fits of spite,” said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers. “Today the Department has charged these Russian officers with conducting the most disruptive and destructive series of computer attacks ever attributed to a single group, including by unleashing the NotPetya malware. No nation will recapture greatness while behaving in this way.”

The indictment was filed in a federal court in Pittsburgh because one of the medical facilities targeted by the NotPetya malware is located there.

Each defendant is charged with 7 counts of conspiracy to conduct computer fraud and abuse, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, damaging protected computers and aggravated identity theft.

