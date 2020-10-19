Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala D. Harris said Monday that the presidential election is directly tied to whether or not people will continue to enjoy insurance protections for pre-existing conditions under Obamacare.

“We are going to do everything we can to make sure we win this election so those protections will not be taken away,” Ms. Harris told WFTV, an ABC News affiliate in Florida.

Ms. Harris had been asked what a Joseph R. Biden administration would do for people with pre-existing conditions if the U.S. Supreme Court delivers an unfavorable ruling on Obamacare from the Democrats’ perspective.

“Joe and I feel very strongly that it is only humane, it is only morally right, to agree that access to health care should be a right,” Ms. Harris said. “So that’ll be one of our first orders of business.”

Mr. Biden has released a health care proposal that builds on Obamacare, though it’s unclear how that will work if the Supreme Court strikes down the law in its entirety.

“Joe and I feel very strongly: we have to protect health care for the American people,” Ms. Harris said. “We’re going to do that in a way that folks can keep their private insurance if that’s what they want. There’s also going to be a public option if that’s what they want.”

The GOP-led Senate appears on track to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court before Election Day, Nov. 3.

That would cement a 6-3 conservative majority on the court.

The high court is set to hear arguments Nov. 10 on an Obamacare case and could potentially strike down the law in a move that would not be tied to the outcome of the election.

If Democrats win the House, Senate and White House they could theoretically add seats to the Supreme Court to try to eventually counter such a ruling, though Mr. Biden hasn’t taken a clear position on the court-packing issue.

They could also pass new legislation, though that would likely require abolishing the legislative filibuster in the Senate, which many moderate Democrats are not inclined to do.

