Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala D. Harris is set to return to the in-person campaign trail on Monday with a pair of stops in Florida.
Ms. Harris is scheduled to campaign in Orlando and Jacksonville as early voting kicks off in the Sunshine State.
The California senator had suspended in-person campaigning for several days after her communications director and a “non-staff flight crew member” tested positive for the coronavirus.
Ms. Harris has continued to test negative for COVID-19.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters