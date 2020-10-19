Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala D. Harris said Monday that President Trump and her political opponents are trying to destroy democracy.

“There is so much at stake,” Ms. Harris said at a campaign stop in Orlando, Florida, on the first day of early voting in some parts of the state.

“As much as they’ve been trying to destroy our democracy, the one thing I know is that when the people are prepared to fight for our country based on love of country, they can never do us any harm,” she said.

She slammed Mr. Trump and his “boy Bill Barr” for trying to overturn Obamacare in the courts.

“Donald Trump has this weird obsession with trying to get rid of whatever Barack Obama and Joe Biden created — have you noticed that?” she said.

It was Ms. Harris’s first in-person campaign event since several people in her orbit tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Ms. Harris has continued to test negative.

Ms. Harris was scheduled to campaign in Jacksonville later Monday as Democrats make a late push in the critical battleground state, where polls show Mr. Trump and Joseph R. Biden running neck-and-neck.

The California senator is also set to head to Ohio and North Carolina later this week as the Biden campaign deploys Mr. Obama to campaign for his former vice president in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Mr. Biden, meanwhile, is focusing on debate prep ahead of Thursday’s showdown with Mr. Trump in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Trump campaign has expressed confidence that the president will carry Florida again, and the Republican Party of Florida said Monday that the GOP “crushed” Democrats’ voter registration advantage in the state heading into November.

“There is no doubt in my mind that Republican voters are enthusiastic, energized and excited about keeping Florida red,” said Joe Gruters, who chairs the state Republican Party.

