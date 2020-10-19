UXBRIDGE, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman charged with assaulting a 73-year-old Vietnam veteran holding a sign in support of President Donald Trump said Monday after her arraignment that she was the victim.

Kiara Dudley, 34, of Douglas was released on $250 bail after pleading not guilty in Uxbridge District Court to assault and battery to an elderly person causing injury.

A couple was holding signs and flags in support of the president at an intersection in Douglas on Saturday when they were approached by a group of people who insulted them and told them to leave, Douglas police wrote on Facebook.

As the couple moved away, Dudley bumped the veteran and “at one point the party stepped on the victim’s Veterans for Trump sign and as he bent to pick it up the party knocked the victim to the ground causing injury to his finger,” police said.

Dudley said outside court that the alleged victim was the aggressor.

“He came at me, tried to steal my sign. He broke my necklace. He tried to trip me, and then he told the police that I did it to him. He lied,” she said.

