Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday that she is considering reverting the city to Phase 3 of her reopening plan amid a “second surge” in coronavirus cases, which would reinstitute restrictions on private businesses for a second time.

“The data is clear: We are now in a second surge of COVID-19 and I am extremely concerned,” Mrs. Lightfoot said during a press conference, WLS reported. “Now is the time to double down on what we know works and come together as a city to flatten the curve once again. Everyone must do their part to keep themselves and others safe and help us overcome this deadly disease.”

The mayor, speaking alongside Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, said the number of cases over the past two weeks has risen 50%. She declined to say what restrictions on businesses she would put in place, but Phase 3, which the city was under until late June, continued to ban indoor dining and required most businesses to operate at limited capacity.

“We will not hesitate to take the steps to save our city and save our residents,” Mrs. Lightfoot said.

According to a news release from the mayor’s office, “[T]he City is prepared to take drastic but necessary steps in the coming days. This may include a rollback of COVID-19 reopening regulations for businesses, including potentially restricting capacity and limiting total gathering size and/or returning to Phase Three of the reopening framework.”

Mayor Lightfoot and Dr. Arwady also reiterated calls to continue to use face coverings and limit social interactions.

“We will be looking to, you know, make decisions about what needs to happen in the publicly regulated spaces, but the most important thing is people’s behavior in their own homes and with those they love,” Dr. Arwady said, NBC Chicago reported.

Chicago has been in its Phase 4 reopening since June 26. Restrictions were further loosened on Oct. 1, increasing indoor capacity at businesses like restaurants and fitness centers from 25% to 40%, and allowing bars and breweries to reopen indoor seating at 25% capacity.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.