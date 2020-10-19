POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Two men on a scooter were struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in South Florida early Sunday.

Later in the morning the Broward Sheriff’s deputies received a tip about the location of a Toyota Camry that was suspected of hitting the scooter, news outlets reported. A man was arrested, but deputies didn’t release his name or many details.

The crash occurred around 6:40 a.m. Sunday morning on South Dixie Highway in Pompano Beach. When deputies arrived they found the bodies of two men in the road.

No additional details were immediately available.

